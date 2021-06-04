Oxygen centre set up at Mangaluru railway station

SWAGERT and Sonu Sood Foundation along with the railway police have launched a rapid oxygen centre at Mangaluru central railway station here.

The centre was opened Thursday under the mentorship of the ADGP of Karnataka railway police Bhaskar Rao.

This is the fourth project of SWAG ERT and Sonu Sood charity foundation in Karnataka.

Other stations have started functioning in Bengaluru, Hubballi and Ballari and the service will be extended to Mysuru, Hassan and Davanagere soon, Rao said.

Training has been given to policemen on how to operate the cylinders that carry 7,000-litre and 1,400-litre medical oxygen.

Oxygen supply will be purely based on advice from doctors, he said.

Those requiring oxygen can approach Sonu Sood Karnatakahelpline 7069999961 and the GRP (government railway police) station will decide based on the availability of oxygen and criticality of the case, a release from Amit Purohit of SWAG ERT and Sonu Sood foundation here said.

The user can take oxygen from the centre and return the cylinder after sanitising it.

This will be maintained by the GRP station.

As many as 20 cylinders are available at the station here which can cover up to 70-80 km radius, the release said.

