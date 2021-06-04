Left Menu

Huge blast at Serbia munitions factory forces evacuation

A series of explosions early on Friday rocked a military factory in central Serbia, forcing evacuation of workers and nearby residents and causing panic, but no injuries.

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 04-06-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 13:16 IST
Huge blast at Serbia munitions factory forces evacuation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Serbia

A series of explosions early on Friday rocked a military factory in central Serbia, forcing the evacuation of workers and nearby residents and causing panic, but no injuries. The blasts at an ammunition depot of the Sloboda factory in Cacak, about 140 kilometers south of Belgrade, set off a series of detonations and a huge fire that lit the night sky above the town.

Police sealed off the area, blocked roads into the town, and moved people living near the factory from their homes. Workers who were at the factory hid in the basement when the explosions started. It was not immediately clear what caused the incident. Serbian media reported that sporadic detonations could still be heard in the morning, hours after they started around 1.30 a.m. "We were lucky the explosion didn't take place in the production halls," Cacak Mayor Milun Todorovic told state RTS television.

Officials say firefighters will be able to go into the factory 24 hours after the last detonation to assess the situation. Sloboda is the biggest munitions factory in Serbia. It was targeted during the NATO bombing in Serbia in 1999 over Kosovo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021