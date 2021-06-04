Left Menu

Guj: Man gets 18 months in jail for hurling sandals at HC judge

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-06-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 13:38 IST
Guj: Man gets 18 months in jail for hurling sandals at HC judge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A magisterial court here sentenced a tea vendor from Gujarat's Rajkot district to 18 months in jail for hurling his sandals at a High Court judge in 2012, out of frustration over long pendency of his case.

Chief judicial magistrate V A Dhadhal of Mirzapur rural court on Thursday held Bhavanidas Bavaji guilty as charged under IPC section 353 (assault on a government servant to deter him from discharging his duty).

In his statement to the police, Bavaji had claimed that he hurled his sandals at the judge out of frustration over the long pendency of his case.

While noting that the act of throwing sandals at a judge is ''highly condemnable'', magistrate Dhadhal refused to grant Bavaji benefits of probation, a provision of releasing convicts for good conduct.

The magistrate sentenced Bavaji, a resident of Bhayavadar town of Rajkot, to 18 months of simple imprisonment, and considering his financial condition, did not impose any fine on him.

As per the case details, the accused had hurled his sandals at High Court Justice K S Jhaveri on April 11, 2012, during a hearing.

Luckily, none of the sandals hit Justice Jhaveri.

When the judge had asked the reason for the act, Bavaji had said that he had done it out of frustration, as his case had not come up for hearing since a long time.

Bavaji was then handed over to Sola police station, which booked him under sections 186 and 353 of the IPC.

The police's probe had revealed that Bavaji ran a roadside tea stall in Bhayavadar.

When the Bhayavadar municipality asked him to remove the stall, Bavaji managed to secure a stay order against the civic body from the Gondal sessions court, following which the municipality filed an appeal in the High Court.

In his statement, Bavaji claimed that on the basis of that appeal, the municipality had removed his tea stall, rendering him jobless.

With no source of income, the accused claimed he had lost his mental balance, as he had to borrow or beg for money from others to travel to Ahmedabad to attend the hearings.

Bavaji claimed that he had hurled the sandals out of frustration, as his case was not being heard for a long time and he was ''tired of coming to the High Court'', the order noted.

In his order, the magistrate observed that though it is a fact that cases are not getting disposed of in time because of pendency, that cannot be a reason for throwing sandals at a High Court judge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021