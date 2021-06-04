Left Menu

HC seeks stands of Centre, Delhi govt on plea for CBI probe into deaths at Jaipur Golden Hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 13:43 IST
The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the Centre and the city government on a plea seeking a CBI probe into the death of 21 Covid patients at the Jaipur Golden Hospital here last month allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

Justice Rekha Palli issued a notice to the Union ministries of home and health and the Delhi government seeking their response by August 20 on the plea filed by the families of some patients who died on the intervening night of April 23 and 24.

The plea, filed through advocate Utsav Bains, contends that the cause of death of the patients was respiratory failure due to insufficient supply of oxygen and not comorbidities, as stated by a Delhi government committee in its report.

