Left Menu

French police dismantle migrant camp housing hundreds in Calais

French police dismantled a makeshift migrant camp in the northern port of Calais on Friday, removing hundreds of people in one of the biggest operations of its kind in recent months. Since the dismantling of the huge "Calais Jungle" in 2016, where up to 9,000 people lived, migrants are now scattered in several camps, most on the outskirts of Calais.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-06-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 13:51 IST
French police dismantle migrant camp housing hundreds in Calais
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • France

French police dismantled a makeshift migrant camp in the northern port of Calais on Friday, removing hundreds of people in one of the biggest operations of its kind in recent months. Since the easing of the coronavirus lockdown and the reopening of the borders within the European Union, migrants have begun to flock to Calais again, hoping to reach Britain via the Channel Tunnel.

Local authorities said the number of migrants had significantly increased in recent weeks, finding shelter in sheds and makeshift shelters in the southern part of the town. "Several hundred migrants were identified on the premises, including about 30 children," they said in a statement.

The operation started at around 6 a.m. with the migrants being taken to various reception centers in the region. Authorities have repeatedly dismantled illegal campsites only for them to pop up again elsewhere within months.

Many of the migrants have fled to France from North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, escaping countries blighted by wars and poverty. Since the dismantling of the huge "Calais Jungle" in 2016, where up to 9,000 people lived, migrants are now scattered in several camps, most on the outskirts of Calais.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021