Three sanitation workers die of asphyxiation in K'taka

Three sanitation workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning a manhole on Friday in the district headquarters town of Ramanagara, about 50 km from here.

''The three sanitation workers from Bengaluru had entered a manhole to clean it and died of asphyxiation. More details are awaited,'' the Ramanagara superintendent of police S Girish told P T I.

According to police, six people were brought from Kamala Nagar in Bengaluru by a contractor to clean the choked sewerage.

As one of them entered, he died of asphyxiation.

The other too met the same fate in a bid to save their colleague.

The police were in search of the contractor who had brought them from Bengaluru.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

