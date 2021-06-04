Russia says been asked to create COVID vaccine combining Sputnik V, Chinese shot - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-06-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 14:07 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia has been asked to create a vaccine combining its Sputnik V vaccine and a Chinese shot, the Interfax news agency quoted the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund as saying on Friday.
Trials for the shot could be conducted in Arab countries, the fund chief Kirill Dmitriev was cited as saying. He gave no indication of who had requested the project.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia will start supplying S-400 missile to India in Q4 -Interfax
Soccer-Cardiff defender Bamba announces he is free of cancer
SPECIAL REPORT-How Russia's new Gulag tries to break convicts like Alexei Navalny
Kremlin says Russia-U.S. talks a 'positive signal' for Putin-Biden summit
Russia concerned about foreign deployments in Norway - Lavrov