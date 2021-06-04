Russia says been asked to create COVID vaccine combining Sputnik V, Chinese shot - Ifax

Russia has been asked to create a vaccine combining its Sputnik V vaccine and a Chinese shot, the Interfax news agency quoted the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund as saying on Friday.

Trials for the shot could be conducted in Arab countries, the fund chief Kirill Dmitriev was cited as saying. He gave no indication of who had requested the project.

