Police raid illicit liquor factory in UP's Mathura, 4 arrested

Four people were arrested for running an illicit liquor factory in Barsana town of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, police raided the factory, set up in a cattle shed, on Thursday night and caught four people preparing illicit liquor, SSP Gaurav Grover told reporters. Eighteen boxes of illicit liquor, hundreds of empty quarter bottles of different liquor brands, thousands of wrappers and one Ertiga car were recovered from the factory, officials said. Kanhiya, Vinod Kumar, and brothers Bankey Behari and Kapil Thakur were arrested and charged under the Excise Act and relevant sections of the IPC, they said.

Police is hunting for over six other members of the gang who are absconding, officials said. The gang was selling illicit liquor in nearby villages through some liquor shops and other means, they said. In recent days, at least 41 people have died after consuming spurious liquor in Aligarh district while several others are undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)