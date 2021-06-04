Left Menu

Police raid illicit liquor factory in UP's Mathura, 4 arrested

Four people were arrested for running an illicit liquor factory in Barsana town of Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district, police said on Friday. The gang was selling illicit liquor in nearby villages through some liquor shops and other means, they said.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 04-06-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 14:36 IST
Police raid illicit liquor factory in UP's Mathura, 4 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were arrested for running an illicit liquor factory in Barsana town of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, police raided the factory, set up in a cattle shed, on Thursday night and caught four people preparing illicit liquor, SSP Gaurav Grover told reporters. Eighteen boxes of illicit liquor, hundreds of empty quarter bottles of different liquor brands, thousands of wrappers and one Ertiga car were recovered from the factory, officials said. Kanhiya, Vinod Kumar, and brothers Bankey Behari and Kapil Thakur were arrested and charged under the Excise Act and relevant sections of the IPC, they said.

Police is hunting for over six other members of the gang who are absconding, officials said. The gang was selling illicit liquor in nearby villages through some liquor shops and other means, they said. In recent days, at least 41 people have died after consuming spurious liquor in Aligarh district while several others are undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021