Lebanon asks U.N. to explore means of funding special tribunal

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab asked the U.N. secretary-general in a letter on Friday to urgently explore ways of financing the Special Tribunal of Lebanon in light of funding difficulties.

"The Government of Lebanon would be grateful to Your Excellency for urgently exploring different and alternative means of financing the Tribunal with the Security Council and the Member States," the letter said.

