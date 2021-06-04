Children can't be vaccinated currently, trials on below 18 underway: Centre to Delhi HC

By Sushil Batra Centre through an affidavit on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that on May 12, 2021, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has permitted Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials on healthy volunteers between 2 years to 18 years of age for its vaccine Covaxin.

The Centre submitted affidavits saying, "The Companies manufacturing COVID-19 vaccination in India have given only "Emergency Use Authorization for vaccinating people of 18 years age and above, therefore, COVID vaccines are not recommended for persons/children less than 18 years of age. This is also because of the fact that the clinical trial group during phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3 did not cover the children below 18 years of age." The affidavit has been filed in Delhi HC in response to a petition seeking direction to vaccinate all students of class 12 appearing for board exams.

The Delhi High Court had sought response from the Union of India and the Government of NCT of Delhi on a PIL seeking direction to provide and administer COVID-19 Vaccination free of cost to the students of class 'XII' in Delhi, who will be appearing for their board exams in an off-line mode. The hearing in the matter was scheduled to be held on Friday but got adjourned for July 16, as the concerned bench didn't assemble.

The petitioner Jyoti Aggarwal practising lawyer in Delhi HC had submitted that all the students of Class XII' appearing for the off-line written and practical board exams for the session 2020-2021 from GNCT of Delhi, be given the COVID-19 vaccination on an urgent basis. According to the petition, 2.5 Lakh students for class 'XII', have enrolled for appearing in the Board exams for the Session 2020-2021 in Delhi. It is also highlighted that students will be appearing for their off-line written and practical exams. The plea states that there is reports that the new strain of COVID is affecting the youngsters the most. The studies also suggest that the new strain of novel coronavirus has led to an increase in concerns due to its ability to high transmission.

In a recent development, the central government on June 1, has cancelled the Class 12 board examination in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

