Man held for misappropriating money in UP

A man was arrested in Muzaffarnagar district for giving false information to the police regarding looting of cash from his possession to misappropriate the money, police said on Friday. Shokin told the police that he was carrying his friend's Rs 34,000 from Umerpur village to Baghra village when three miscreants beat him up and looted the cash, SHO Radhey Shyam Yadav said. Upon investigation the information was found false, he said, adding that the money has been recovered.

