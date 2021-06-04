Tennis-Russian player Sizikova arrested at French Open -source
Russian player Yana Sizikova has been arrested at the French Open and has been placed into custody, a police source told Reuters on Friday. TASS news agency also reported that the Russian embassy in Paris had been informed of the situation.
Russian player Yana Sizikova has been arrested at the French Open and has been placed into custody, a police source told Reuters on Friday. The source did not elaborate on the reasons for her arrest.
The French tennis federation (FFT) confirmed her arrest but said it could not comment further. Shamil Tarpischev, president of the Russian Tennis Federation, told the RIA news agency that he had been informed of Sizikova's detention. TASS news agency also reported that the Russian embassy in Paris had been informed of the situation.
