Delhi cop shoots himself dead at police station

An on-duty sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol at a police station here on Friday, officials said.

The deceased, Rahul Singh, belonged to the Agra district in Uttar Pradesh and lived with his family here, they said.

The 31-year-old went to the terrace of Pandav Nagar police station, where he was posted, and killed himself, said Priyanka Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said.

His body was sent for postmortem, they said, adding investigation in the case was on to ascertain the reason behind him taking the extreme step.

