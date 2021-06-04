Left Menu

Delhi cop shoots himself dead at police station

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 15:21 IST
Delhi cop shoots himself dead at police station
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An on-duty sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol at a police station here on Friday, officials said.

The deceased, Rahul Singh, belonged to the Agra district in Uttar Pradesh and lived with his family here, they said.

The 31-year-old went to the terrace of Pandav Nagar police station, where he was posted, and killed himself, said Priyanka Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said.

His body was sent for postmortem, they said, adding investigation in the case was on to ascertain the reason behind him taking the extreme step.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021