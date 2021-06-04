Goa govt targets to inoculate entire population in 18-44 age group by July 30

Left Menu

Goa has set a target of July 30 to vaccinate the entire population in the age group of 18 to 44 years, he said.I want Goa to be the first state in the country to complete 100 per cent vaccination for the people above 18 years, Sawant said.The state has prioritised phase-wise vaccination for parents with young children, differently abled, seafarers, operators of motorcycle taxis, taxis and rickshaws, the chief minister said.We had opened up vaccination for parents of children below two years of age and also for those with comorbid conditions on Thursday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state has set a target of vaccinating the entire population in the age group of 18 to 44 years by July 30.

Speaking to reporters here, the chief minister urged citizens eligible for vaccination to cooperate and get themselves inoculated.

''I want people who are eligible for vaccination to get themselves inoculated. Goa has set a target of July 30 to vaccinate the entire population in the age group of 18 to 44 years,'' he said.

''I want Goa to be the first state in the country to complete 100 per cent vaccination (for the people above 18 years),'' Sawant said.

The state has prioritised phase-wise vaccination for parents with young children, differently abled, seafarers, operators of motorcycle taxis, taxis and rickshaws, the chief minister said.

''We had opened up vaccination for parents of children below two years of age and also for those with comorbid conditions on Thursday. I had taken a review and found that only 1,300 people had gotten themselves vaccinated under this category,'' he said.

Sawant further said the state government has now widened the scope for vaccination under priority groups, covering parents of children till the age of five.

When asked about the state-wide curfew, which is scheduled to end on June 7, the chief minister said he will be holding a review meeting on June 6 to decide about the same.

''We will take a stock of the situation before deciding on the curfew,'' he said.

