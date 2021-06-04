Goa Congress submits memorandum to President Kovind to expedite free COVID vaccination

The Congress party in Goa on Friday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind asking him to expedite free Covid-19 vaccination across the country immediately. The delegation, led by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar submitted the memorandum through Governor of Goa BS Koshiyari.

Other members of the delegation included CLP Leader Digambar Kamat, GPCC General Secretary Janardhan Bhandari, Mahila Congress President Beena Naik, Youth Congress President Varad Mardolkar and Seva Dal Chief Shankar Kirlaparkar. They handed over the Memorandum to the Secretary to the Governor of Goa. Over the last few months, the Congress party has repeatedly criticised the Centre's 'liberalised' vaccination policy and blamed the Centre for the current nationwide vaccine crunch.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, especially, has asked people to speak up for free universal vaccine. In a tweet on Wednesday, the Congress leader said, "Vaccines are the strongest shield to protect us against the Covid-19 pandemic. You all should also raise your voice for free vaccination of all citizens and wake up the Central government! #SpeakUpForFreeUniversalVaccination."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also voiced her concerns about the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country. "We are one of the biggest vaccine manufacturers in the world. Yet only 3.4 percent of our population is fully vaccinated. Who is responsible for India's confused and dithering vaccination program? #SpeakUpForFreeUniversalVaccination" she tweeted.

As per the union health as many as 22,41,09,448 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far. (ANI)

