Left Menu

Goa Congress submits memorandum to President Kovind to expedite free COVID vaccination

The Congress party in Goa on Friday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind asking him to expedite free Covid-19 vaccination across the country immediately.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 15:53 IST
Goa Congress submits memorandum to President Kovind to expedite free COVID vaccination
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party in Goa on Friday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind asking him to expedite free Covid-19 vaccination across the country immediately. The delegation, led by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar submitted the memorandum through Governor of Goa BS Koshiyari.

Other members of the delegation included CLP Leader Digambar Kamat, GPCC General Secretary Janardhan Bhandari, Mahila Congress President Beena Naik, Youth Congress President Varad Mardolkar and Seva Dal Chief Shankar Kirlaparkar. They handed over the Memorandum to the Secretary to the Governor of Goa. Over the last few months, the Congress party has repeatedly criticised the Centre's 'liberalised' vaccination policy and blamed the Centre for the current nationwide vaccine crunch.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, especially, has asked people to speak up for free universal vaccine. In a tweet on Wednesday, the Congress leader said, "Vaccines are the strongest shield to protect us against the Covid-19 pandemic. You all should also raise your voice for free vaccination of all citizens and wake up the Central government! #SpeakUpForFreeUniversalVaccination."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also voiced her concerns about the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country. "We are one of the biggest vaccine manufacturers in the world. Yet only 3.4 percent of our population is fully vaccinated. Who is responsible for India's confused and dithering vaccination program? #SpeakUpForFreeUniversalVaccination" she tweeted.

As per the union health as many as 22,41,09,448 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021