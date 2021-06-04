Left Menu

Village achieves 100% vaccination of those aged 45 and above

PTI | Karaikal | Updated: 04-06-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 15:56 IST
Village achieves 100% vaccination of those aged 45 and above
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ilaiyankudi, a village in Karaikal district, has achieved 100 percent vaccination of all those aged 45 and above, according to the District Collector Arjun Sharma.

With this, the village in the Tirunallar area of the district has become the first village in the Union Territory of Puducherry to achieve the distinction, he said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the village, the Collector said the small village has a total of 64 people aged 45 and above and all of them have now been fully vaccinated.

He said the people of the village cooperated with the officials of various departments to achieve this.

Anganwadi workers too played an important role, he said.

The Collector added that the district administration was focusing on rural areas to create awareness on the importance of vaccination and was striving to achieve 100 percent vaccination in all other villages too.

In an official release, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan appreciated the Karaikal Collector for the achievement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021