SC asks Rajasthan to respond on Asaram Bapu's plea for treatment at Ayurvedic centre

Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Rajasthan government on a petition by Asaram Bapu, who is undergoing life imprisonment in a rape case, to be shifted to an Ayurvedic treatment centre to get better care for his "ill health" in Rajasthan or any other state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 15:59 IST
Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Rajasthan government on a petition by Asaram Bapu, who is undergoing life imprisonment in a rape case, to be shifted to an Ayurvedic treatment centre to get better care for his "ill health" in Rajasthan or any other state. The apex court has sought a response from the state within a week.

A two-judge vacation bench of the top court, headed by Justice B R Gavai and also comprising of Justice Krishna Murari, issued notice to the Rajasthan government and sought its response on the immediate interim bail application filed by Asaram. "We will examine as to whether the convict, Asaram, should be sent for better medical treatment on his choice at an Ayurvedic Centre near Haridwar or any other place by shifting him there under custody from Rajasthan jail where he is undergoing life imprisonment in a sexual assault case" the court stated.

Siddharth Luthra, senior lawyer appearing for Asaram, said that the 83-year-old convict has several medical complications and his health has further deteriorated. A trial is still pending in Gujarat. "His (Asaram's) medical situation and his health report stated that 33 per cent damage has been done to his lungs," Luthra submitted to the top Court and pleaded a direction for his interim bail for a period of around two months so that he can be better treated in an Ayurvedic hospital.

"His hemoglobin level is decreasing. He needs a holistic treatment," Luthra said. "He has been put on blood thinners, and we need to give two months of treatment to him. He is also losing weight," Luthra said.

The self-styled godman has been lodged in Jodhpur jail after a Jodhpur court sentenced him to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of sexual assault in his ashram in 2013. (ANI)

