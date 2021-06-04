Left Menu

Player arrested on suspicion of match-fixing

PTI | Paris | Updated: 04-06-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 16:05 IST
  • France

The Paris prosecutor's office said a tennis player suspected of participating in a match-fixing scheme last year has been arrested in Paris during the French Open.

French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the player is Yana Sizikova of Russia.

The prosecutor's office told The Associated Press that a “women's international player” was in custody but it did not identify her.

The prosecutor's office said the player was arrested Thursday night on charges of “sports bribery and organized fraud for acts likely to have been committed in September 2020.''

