Left Menu

Tennis-Russian player Sizikova arrested at French Open over match fixing allegations -sources

The investigation into “fraud in an organised group” and “active and passive corruption” was related to a doubles match between Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Mari and Sizikova and American Madison Brengle. Shamil Tarpischev, president of the Russian Tennis Federation, told the RIA news agency that he had been informed of Sizikova’s detention.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 16:09 IST
Tennis-Russian player Sizikova arrested at French Open over match fixing allegations -sources

Russian player Yana Sizikova has been arrested at the French Open and has been placed in custody over match-fixing allegations, sources told Reuters on Friday.

A police source and the French tennis federation (FFT) said the player had been arrested but did not elaborate on the reasons. A source with direct knowledge of the matter, however, said the arrest was related to match-fixing allegations.

Last September, French prosecutors opened an investigation into alleged match fixing in a women’s doubles match at the French Open. The investigation into “fraud in an organised group” and “active and passive corruption” was related to a doubles match between Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Mari and Sizikova and American Madison Brengle.

Shamil Tarpischev, president of the Russian Tennis Federation, told the RIA news agency that he had been informed of Sizikova’s detention. TASS news agency also reported that the Russian embassy in Paris had been informed of the situation. "We have not received any documents (regarding the case), so it’s difficult to make an assessment of what has happened," Tarpischev was quoted as saying.

The Russian Tennis Federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The International Tennis Integrity Agency, which deals with corruption in the sport, said it would not comment.

The ITIA is an independent body set up by the tennis governing bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021