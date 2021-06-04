Maha: Thane resident killed, main accused watchman held

One of the two watchmen accused of killing a youth from a housing complex they were employed at on May 29 has been arrested, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police said on Friday.

In the early hours of that day, Abhisekh Mansingh, a resident of a housing complex in Mira Road, had an altercation with watchmen Subhash Pandey and Amit Tiwari, both of whom fled after stabbing him to death, an official said.

While Pandey was held some time after the incident, Tiwari was absconding and was finally nabbed with the help of technical surveillance from Juhu area in Mumbai on Thursday, he said.

''Tiwari was convicted in an attempt to murder case in Juhu in 2005 and was sentenced to seven years in jail. After serving his sentence, he joined here and ended up murdering a resident. He is the main accused in the crime,'' the official added.

