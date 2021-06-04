Left Menu

Woman shot at, injured by pottery co-worker during fight

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 04-06-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 16:25 IST
A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly firing at a 52-year-old woman and injuring her during a fight between two parties in the Khurja city of the district.

The woman’s condition, however, was described as “out of danger”. Police identified the arrested accused as Sabir, who, they said, fired at Rahisan from close range with the bullet piercing her body.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Rahisan lived with her relative Javed and the two together ran pottery.

Their neighbour Najim too worked for them but he suspected that his wife had left him under instigation by them, Singh said, this led to the fight between the two parties, with Sabir joining the quarrel on behalf of Najim.

