Egypt sends building equipment to begin Gaza reconstruction -state tv
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-06-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 16:29 IST
Egypt has sent a convoy of engineers and building equipment to the Gaza strip following orders from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to begin reconstruction in the enclave after recent violence, Egyptian state television reported on Friday.
Footage aired on state television showed dozens of bulldozers, cranes and trucks with Egyptian flags lined up along the border to begin crossing into the Gaza strip.
