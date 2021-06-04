Maha: Vasai-Virar civic official goes missing

A senior Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation official has gone missing from June 2, police in Palghar district said on Friday.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Premsingh Jadhav left home for his office on June 2 and has been untraceable since, following which his family members filed a missing person complaint, senior inspector Suresh Warade of Virar police station said.

Jadhav's department oversees the disposal of bodies of COVID-19 victims, and demolition of unauthorised structures among other matters, another official added.

