TN HR & CE embarks on digitalising records

The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department has embarked on the process of digitalising its records and files.

HR & CE minister P K Sekar Babu inaugurated the digital scanning of the records and files of the temples, in the presence of HR and CE commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, additional commissioners Ramana Saraswati and N Thirumagal, here on Friday.

The initiative, aiming at administrative reforms, was launched as per the guidance of chief minister M K Stalin.

There are nearly 36,612templesacross the state in addition to mutts and charitable endowments under the ambit of the department.

''Digitally preserving the files has become essential in the present day context.Under this project, launched today, the old files in the office of the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments can be preserved intact,'' an official release said.

