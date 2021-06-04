Left Menu

TN HR & CE embarks on digitalising records

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-06-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 16:56 IST
TN HR & CE embarks on digitalising records
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department has embarked on the process of digitalising its records and files.

HR & CE minister P K Sekar Babu inaugurated the digital scanning of the records and files of the temples, in the presence of HR and CE commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, additional commissioners Ramana Saraswati and N Thirumagal, here on Friday.

The initiative, aiming at administrative reforms, was launched as per the guidance of chief minister M K Stalin.

There are nearly 36,612templesacross the state in addition to mutts and charitable endowments under the ambit of the department.

''Digitally preserving the files has become essential in the present day context.Under this project, launched today, the old files in the office of the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments can be preserved intact,'' an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021