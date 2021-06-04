Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 3 crore seized in Mumbai, woman arrested

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 17:00 IST
Heroin worth Rs 3 crore seized in Mumbai, woman arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old woman, alleged drug peddler, has been arrested with heroin worth Rs 3.08 crore by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Worli unit of the ANC laid a trap and arrested Saraswati Parma Naidu on Princes Street in Kalbadevi in central Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, he said.

She was found to have 1.02 kg of heroin, worth Rs 3.08 crore in illicit markets, in her possession, said Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC).

Probe revealed that Naidu was active in a drug supply racket for a long time and operated in south and central Mumbai, he said.

The ANC was investigating from where she procured heroin and who were her customers.

Naidu was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A court remanded her in police custody till June 8, Nalawade said, adding that further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021