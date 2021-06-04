U.S. says Yemen's Houthis bear "major responsibility" in conflict

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have failed to try to secure a ceasefire and take a move toward resolving the brutal conflict, the State Department said on Friday.

"While there are numerous problematic actors inside of Yemen, the Houthis bear major responsibility for refusing to engage meaningfully on a ceasefire and to take steps to resolve a nearly seven-year conflict that has brought unimaginable suffering to the Yemeni people," the department said after special U.S. envoy Tim Lenderking returned from the region.

