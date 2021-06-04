U.S. says Yemen's Houthis bear "major responsibility" in conflict
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 17:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have failed to try to secure a ceasefire and take a move toward resolving the brutal conflict, the State Department said on Friday.
"While there are numerous problematic actors inside of Yemen, the Houthis bear major responsibility for refusing to engage meaningfully on a ceasefire and to take steps to resolve a nearly seven-year conflict that has brought unimaginable suffering to the Yemeni people," the department said after special U.S. envoy Tim Lenderking returned from the region.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemeni
- Yemen
- State Department
- U.S.
- Tim Lenderking
- Houthis
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Guatemala detains anti-graft crusaders as U.S. pushes for rule of law
U.S. says no to French push for U.N. Mideast action
U.S. weighs changes to COVID-19 travel restrictions
EU trade ministers to discuss steel dispute with U.S., Germany says
China says U.S. warship illegally enters its territory in S. China Sea