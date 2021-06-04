Left Menu

3 held in Delhi for credit card fraud in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 17:25 IST
3 held in Delhi for credit card fraud in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were arrested for allegedly cheating people by fraudulently making transactions from their credit cards, police said on Friday. Pawan Lamba (25) and Vishal Arora (27) are residents of Uttam Nagar and Sachin Kuhar (22) lives in Karala village, they said, adding the fourth accused, Shibbu, was absconding.

The accused used to acquire details of people's credit cards and would process fraudulent transactions from their accounts without any pin or security password, police said.

In a police complaint, one Chandrakant said that Rs 83,528 were deducted from his account using his credit card without his knowledge.

During the preliminary probe, it was found that the transfer was made to Lamba’s account.

''After several efforts of technical surveillance, Pawan Lamba was apprehended from Uttam Nagar,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. His statement led to the arrest of the other two, the officer said.

Lamba told police that he gave his account details and bank documents to Shibbu in exchange of Rs 25,000. He also received commission for every transfer to his account, police said.

Police followed the trail and found that Arora used to get commission from Kuhar for providing bank details of the victims, the DCP said.

The officer said further investigation was underway to identify and nab more members of the gang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021