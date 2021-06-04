Hong Kong police arrest activist in Kowloon district on Tiananmen anniversary

Hong Kong police arrested one person in the working-class district of Mong Kok on Friday evening, as people marked the 32nd anniversary of Beijing's bloody crackdown on democracy activists in and around Tiananmen Square.

Earlier, police sealed off a park where tens of thousands gather annually to commemorate the crackdown, and they arrested the vigil's organizer.

