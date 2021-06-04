Left Menu

Watchman killed by elephant in Valparai

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 04-06-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 17:30 IST
Watchman killed by elephant in Valparai
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, June 4 (PTI): A 60-year-old watchman was killed by an elephant near an estate at Valparai in the district on Friday, police said.

His wife got anxious when he did not return home after duty this morning and did not answer her calls on the mobile phone, the police said.

She went in search of him and found him dead, they said.

Forest and police officials went to the spot, found that the death was due to an elephant-attack and sent the body to the government hospital, Pollachi, for a postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021