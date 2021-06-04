Andhra Pradesh Congress submits memo to Governor demanding universal free vaccination

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Dr Sake Sailajanath and other party leaders on Friday submitted a memorandum to state governor Biswabhusan Harichandan appealing for universal free vaccination for everyone. While speaking to media after meeting the Governor, APCC president Sailajanath said, "Today we have submitted a memorandum to the state governor demanding universal free vaccination to all people of India irrespective of age, place, caste, creed."

"Bharat Biotech had said that they will provide vaccines at a rate less than that of a water bottle. But after consultation with PM Narendra Modi, vaccine rates are fixed at higher prices. Chief Minister Jagan should pressurise the central government and Narendra Modi. Vaccine and treatment should be provided free to all--this is the demand of the Congress," he added. Accusing the Chief Minister of not taking required steps for free vaccination, Sailajanath said, "CM Jagan is saying that global tenders did not yield response. It is not enough. The state government should increase pressure on the Centre. But Jagan is not doing so. He is writing letters to other CMs but not mounting pressure on PM."

"Congress party demands universal vaccination for all, including children, as it is being said that the third wave will have an impact on children," he added. (ANI)

