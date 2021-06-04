Left Menu

Powell says Fed does not seek to set climate policy for U.S.

The Federal Reserve does not seek to set climate change policy for the United States and the issue, while of long-term economic concern, does not currently influence monetary policy, Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:09 IST
Powell says Fed does not seek to set climate policy for U.S.
Image Credit: IANS

The Federal Reserve does not seek to set climate change policy for the United States and the issue, while of long-term economic concern, does not currently influence monetary policy, Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Friday. "Climate change is not something we directly consider in setting monetary policy," Powell said at a panel discussion on how the financial sector might address climate risks.

"Central banks can play an important role in building an analysis...to quantify the risks...But we are not and we don't seek to be climate policymakers as such," a role that should be left to elected officials, Powell said. Powell's remarks stood in contrast to central bankers from Europe and China who joined him on the panel and backed a more activist approach to influencing climate policy. Central banks have begun adding green bonds to their asset holdings, and People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said he also wanted to guide the debate around social and behavioral changes to lessen carbon use.

The Fed has joined the Network for Greening the Financial System, an international group exploring ways to build climate risk into bank management, supervision, and regulation. It has begun conducting more research on the implications of climate change for the economy. But it has also come under criticism from Congressional Republicans concerned climate issues are beyond the Fed's mandate of ensuring maximum employment and stable prices, and Powell has emphasized the limits of the Fed's involvement.

U.S. climate policy "is not a question for the Federal Reserve," Powell told the panel but needed likely decades of effort and "bold national response" led by elected officials, not the appointed officials of the Fed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021