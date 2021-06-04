Left Menu

Cal HC grants leave for filing PIL seeking probe into missing Tocilizumab injections from hospital

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:25 IST
Cal HC grants leave for filing PIL seeking probe into missing Tocilizumab injections from hospital
The Calcutta High Court Friday granted permission for filing a PIL seeking an independent investigation into the alleged disappearance of Tocilizumab injections, used in the treatment of Covid patients, from Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) here.

At least 26 Tocilizumab injections, worth over Rs 10 lakh, had gone ''missing'' from the hospitals stores.

The petitioner, lawyer Tapas Maity, had moved the court seeking permission to file the PIL.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee said that the PIL will be taken up for hearing on Monday.

The petitioner said that the PIL seeks an investigation by an independent agency into the alleged disappearance of 26 Tocilizumab injections from the stores of the state-run hospital.

He claimed that a committee formed by the hospital authorities to look into the issue would not be able to work independently.

The state-run Calcutta Medical College and Hospital has already ordered a probe.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the health department and the CMCH were looking into the matter.

Recent studies indicate that Tocilizumab, a medicine used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, could prove useful in treating critical Covid-19 patients.

