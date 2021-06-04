Left Menu

ED attaches Rs 1.72-cr assets of Chhattisgarh engineer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:39 IST
ED attaches Rs 1.72-cr assets of Chhattisgarh engineer
Assets worth over Rs 1.72 crore of an executive engineer working in Chhattisgarh public health engineering (PHE) department and his family members have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the ED said on Friday.

The attached assets of Surendra Kumar Chandra are in the form of bank balance, agriculture land, plots and house in Bilaspur and in Janjgir-Champa districts, the central investigative agency said in a statement.

The ED claimed probe found that most of the immovable properties were purchased in the name of Chandra and his wife.

''It was found that illegally acquired cash was used by the accused and his wife for registration of house under a scheme of Chhattisgarh Griha Nirman Mandal.'' ''Subsequently this registration was cancelled and the amount so deposited was returned in the bank account which was utilised for purchase of other properties,'' the ED alleged. The total value of the provisionally attached properties under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is Rs 1,72,80,711, it said.

The criminal case of money laundering was filed in this case after the agency studied the charge sheet filed by the state anti-corruption bureau that ''disclosed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.72 crore amassed by Chandra''.

