PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:41 IST
Maha: Thane cops nab man wanted for bomb explosion in WB
The police in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday arrested a 50-year-old man allegedly involved in a bomb explosion in West Bengal, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Thane police's crime branch nabbed Malik Fakir Mir alias Neya near Thane city railway station in the morning, the official said.

Mir was allegedly involved in a case of bomb explosion registered with the Basanti police station in Baruipur of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, assistant commissioner of police (Crime) A T Kadam said.

An offence under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Arms Act was registered with the local police last year, he said.

The police have informed the Basanti police about the arrest and also obtained a transit remand for the accused, he added.

