Provide immediate water supply, HC tells TN authorities

Chennai, June 4 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Friday directed Tamil Nadu's Salem district administration to take immediate steps to provide water supply to residents of Tharamangalam town in the district.

Treating a letter from a resident as a public interest writ petition, the First Bench of Chief Justice Sankib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy gave the direction.

The letter prayed for a direction to the district Collector to instruct his subordinates to lay pipeline at a particular location to supply Cauvery drinking water to (24 hours) Tharamangalam residents.

''It is imperative that drinking water facilities be available to all citizens and if any citizen faces any difficulty in this regard, immediate action should be taken by the appropriate authorities,'' the Bench observed.

If the grievance as expressed in the letter is found to be correct, immediate remedial measures should follow,'' the Bench added and posted the matter on June 18 for reporting compliance.

