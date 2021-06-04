Left Menu

Five naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Five lower-rung naxal cadres surrendered in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Narayanpur district, police said on Friday.

They were mainly involved in tasks such as arranging ration and putting up banners and posters, district Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg said.

They turned themselves in before police officials here stating that they were disappointed with the ''hollow Maoist ideology'', he added.

Those who surrendered were identified as Budhu Cherka (48), Bheema Kowachi (40), Sonu Usendi (35), Guddi Dhruva (20) and Payko Mandavi (18), all active members of Maoists' `jan- militia', the SP said.

Their tasks as naxals were arranging meetings and ration, putting up pamphlets, posters and banners and conducting recce of security forces, he said.

They will be provided assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government, Garg added.

