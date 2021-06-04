Rajasthan: 1 held for taking a bribe of Rs 50,000
The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB here arrested an assistant of a tehsildar for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Rajasthans Alwar district on Friday, an official said.Praveen Kumar Saini, posted as the reader of Ramgarh Alwar Tehsildar Ghamandi Lal, had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh in lieu of a land record related work, he said.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here arrested an assistant of a tehsildar for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Friday, an official said.
Praveen Kumar Saini, posted as the reader of Ramgarh (Alwar) Tehsildar Ghamandi Lal, had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh in lieu of a land record related work, he said. He was reportedly demanding the bribe for himself and for the tehsildar. A complaint was filed and after verification a trap was laid and Saini was caught red-handed while taking Rs 50,000, an ACB official said.
While Saini has been arrested, the role of the tehsildar is being examined, he added.
