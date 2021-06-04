Left Menu

HC asks ED to state its stand on its "inaction' into looting' of BJP election funds

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-06-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 19:02 IST
HC asks ED to state its stand on its "inaction' into looting' of BJP election funds
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Enforcement Directorate to inform it of its stand on a plea, alleging inaction on the agency's part into the alleged looting of funds meant for BJP's election campaign near Kodakara in Thrissur district in April this year.

When the matter was taken up, the ED sought more time to file a reply, upon which the court directed it to state its stand within 10 days.

Petitioner Saleem Madavur, president of Lok Tantrik Yuva Janata Dal, sought a court monitored probe ''into the matter of inaction and lackadaisical attitude of Enforcement Directorate in investigating the economic offence of a grave nature.'' He alleged that on April 3, a car carrying Rs 3.5 crore illegal funds, meant for spending in the assembly elections and believed to be sent by a BJP party worker in Karnataka, was looted near Kodakara.

Though a case was initially registered on a complaint by the the vehicle owner, that Rs 25 lakh was stolen, ''a further investigation, as learned from media and court documents, revealed that the amount was almost Rs 3.5 crore,'' he said.

He alleged that the ED officers concerned even after submitting repeated representations, ''are playing blind.'' The BJP has rejected the allegations, saying it was being unnecessarily targetted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021