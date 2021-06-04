Russia scrambles fighter jet to accompany U.S. military plane

Russia scrambled a MiG-31 fighter jet to accompany a U.S. military plane over the Barents sea on Friday, RIA news agency reported citing a Russian navy statement.

Russian military said the U.S. plane was identified as a P-8A Poseidon aircraft and the Russian fighter jet was returned to its base as soon as the U.S. plane made a U-turn and pulled away from the Russian border, according to RIA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)