Maha: Thane cops nab man wanted for bomb explosion in WB

The police in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday arrested a 50-year-old man allegedly involved in a bomb explosion in West Bengal, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Thane police's crime branch nabbed Malik Fakir Mir alias Neya near Thane city railway station in the morning, the official said.

Mir was an accused in a case of bomb explosion registered with the Basanti police station in Baruipur of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, assistant commissioner of police (Crime) A T Kadam said.

An offence under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Arms Act was registered at the time of the incident in March last year, he said.

According to the police, Mir along with three other accused had carried out an explosion in a house over an old enmity on March 31, 2020, in which five persons were injured.

The West Bengal police had already arrested two accused involved in the crime, it was stated.

The police have informed the Basanti police about Mir's arrest and also obtained a transit remand for him, the official added.

