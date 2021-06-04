Left Menu

CBI directs staff to wear formals on duty

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 19:13 IST
CBI directs staff to wear formals on duty
  • Country:
  • India

New CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has directed all officials of the agency to be dressed in formals on duty, warning them that casual dressing will not be allowed.

In an order issued by the Deputy Director Administration, it has been made clear that while all male staff should be dressed in trousers, collared shirts and formal shoes with proper shaving, female staffers will wear suits, sarees, formal shirts and trousers.

''No jeans, T-shirts, sports shoes, chappals and casual attire is allowed in the office,'' the order said.

The directive was issued after it was noticed that some staff members were not ''attired properly'' in office.

CBI officials are supposed to dress formally but recently, some started wearing casuals to office which was noticed by the director.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021