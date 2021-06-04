Left Menu

Seven Ballia cops attached to police lines for dereliction of duty: SP

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 04-06-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 19:15 IST
Seven policemen including a police station’s in-charge have been transferred to the district police lines here in Ballia district for allegedly ignoring the large-scale cow slaughtering in a village under their area, an official said on Friday.

Ballia Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada also ordered a departmental enquiry against the transferred policemen over the dereliction of duty by them and said further action will be taken on against them on the basis of the probe report.

The action against policemen was taken after 69 cows were recovered from four vehicles in Bisarakhpur village under Sikandarpur police station in a raid led by the local subdivisional magistrate and deputy superintendent of police, the SP said.

The raid was conducted by the SDM on a direct complaint by villagers to him that some people have been running the business of large-scale cow slaughtering with the local police ignoring their activities, the SP said.

The erring policemen who were transferred are Sikandarpur SHO Vipin Singh and Sub Inspector Lal Bahadur besides two head constables and a constable, besides others.

