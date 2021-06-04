Left Menu

2 killed in vehicle collision in UP

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 04-06-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 19:33 IST
Two women died and about a dozen people injured after their vehicle collided with a truck here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place late on Thursday night in the Debai area near Bheempur village, they said, adding Rampyari (56) and Mahendravati (46) succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital.

The injured were admitted at government hospitals in Danpur and Debai, from where they were later referred to a facility in Aligarh.

The victims were returning from Narora after attending the funeral of their relative, who allegedly died by suicide.

Both the vehicles were seized, police said, adding the truck driver was absconding and efforts were on to nab him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

