ASEAN envoys meet Myanmar junta chief - state TV

Two envoys from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held talks in Myanmar with military ruler Min Aung Hlaing, army-run TV reported, as part of a visit aimed at ending a bloody crisis in the country.

The junta leader met ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi and Erywan Yusof, the second minister for foreign affairs for Brunei, ASEAN's chair, Myawaddy TV reported. State-run MRTV said the envoys also met two military-appointed ministers.

Advertisement

ASEAN has led the main international diplomatic effort to find a way out of the crisis in Myanmar, triggered by a Feb. 1 military coup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)