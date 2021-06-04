ASEAN envoys meet Myanmar junta chief - state TV
Two envoys from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held talks in Myanmar with military ruler Min Aung Hlaing, army-run TV reported, as part of a visit aimed at ending a bloody crisis in the country.
The junta leader met ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi and Erywan Yusof, the second minister for foreign affairs for Brunei, ASEAN's chair, Myawaddy TV reported. State-run MRTV said the envoys also met two military-appointed ministers.
ASEAN has led the main international diplomatic effort to find a way out of the crisis in Myanmar, triggered by a Feb. 1 military coup.
