Delhi sees 523 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths

Delhi reported 523 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to Delhi government's health bulletin, the positivity rate in the metropolis stands at 0.68 per cent. The cumulative case count has gone up to 4,28,449 and death toll to 24,497.

The national capital is witnessing a steady decline in daily coronavirus cases since the last few weeks and the active cases in Delhi stand at 8,060. The bulletin said 1,161 people recovered from the disease in the 24-hour period taking total recoveries to 13,95,892.

Delhi reported 487 new cases, 45 deaths, and 1,058 recoveries on Thursday and the positivity rate had dropped to 0.61 per cent . The bulletin said 77,171 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and over 1.96 crore tests have been conducted so far.

It said 53,688 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours while 55.51 lakh people have been vaccinated so far in the national capital. Delhi had registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases on April 20 since the pandemic began last year.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from May 31 and said that construction activities and factories will be reopened. (ANI)

