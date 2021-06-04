Three arrested for murder in Delhi's Mundka

A 30-year-old man was arrested along with two associates in outer Delhi's Mundka for allegedly abducting and killing a person, police said on Friday.

The victim, Akshay Drall, was an acquaintance of the accused, and the motive behind his murder was revenge, they said.

The police said accused Naveen and his associates Charanjeet and Nitin took Drall on a drive in a car on the night of May 31 and killed him.

The matter came to light when Drall's mother approached police after he did not return home. She said in her complaint that she knew her son had gone on a drive with Naveen and Charanjeet.

She also informed the police that she had asked the duo about his son but failed to elicit a satisfactory response. She, however, spotted the car in which they had gone and the vehicle had a broken window pane and blood stains.

A case was registered and Naveen and Charanjeet were apprehended while attempting to flee, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said, adding that Nitin was arrested later.

''During interrogation, Naveen disclosed that on the night of April 13, three men from his village had beaten him brutally. At that time, Akshay Drall was with him, but instead of helping, he fled from the spot,'' the officer said.

Naveen later found out that Drall was behind the attack on him, and hence, he planned to kill him to take revenge, Singh said.

The victim's body has been recovered along with the weapons used to kill him, the police said.

