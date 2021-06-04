Left Menu

Police clear 500 migrants from French port after clashes

Several hundred police on Friday cleared out a makeshift migrant camp in the northern French port city of Calais, a magnet for people trying to get into Britain illegally across the English Channel.The prefecture of the Pas-de-Calais region said about 500 migrants were removed from several structures near the Calais hospital and taken to centers in northern France and elsewhere.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 04-06-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 20:34 IST
Police clear 500 migrants from French port after clashes
  • Country:
  • France

Several hundred police on Friday cleared out a makeshift migrant camp in the northern French port city of Calais, a magnet for people trying to get into Britain illegally across the English Channel.

The prefecture of the Pas-de-Calais region said about 500 migrants were removed from several structures near the Calais hospital and taken to centers in northern France and elsewhere. About 30 children were among those removed.

The operation came two days after violent clashes between scores of migrants and police in two locations, including near the hospital. A second confrontation took place on the road leading to the port where ferries ply the English Channel between France and Britain. Seven riot police were treated for injuries at the hospital, the prefecture said.

Friday's sweep came on instructions from Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and a court order. The prefecture linked the operation to the clashes, saying in a statement that the illegal occupation of the structures “generated serious trouble to public order''.

Makeshift camps set up by migrants in Calais, most often outdoors, are occasionally cleared on court orders, but the numbers of migrants concerned are far smaller. Before Friday's operation, there were an estimated 1,000 migrants in Calais — once the home to a vast camp of thousands of migrants that was cleared in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021