Following are the top stories at 5.10 PM NATION: DEL20 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 1.32 lakh new cases, 2,713 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India reported 1,32,364 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,85,74,350, while the recovery rate crossed 93 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL115 SUBMARINES-4THLD MEGAPROJECT Defence ministry clears Rs 43,000 crore project to build 6 conventional submarines New Delhi: The Defence ministry on Friday cleared a mega project to domestically build six conventional submarines for the Indian Navy at a cost of Rs 43,000 crore in a major decision aimed at significantly boosting the country's naval prowess in the face of China rapidly expanding its maritime capabilities.

DEL116 VIRUS-DCGI-LD SERUM-SPUTNIK Serum Institute gets DCGI's nod to manufacture Covid jab Sputnik V in India New Delhi: The DCGI has granted permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture the Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India for examination, test and analysis with certain conditions, official sources said on Friday. By Payal Banerjee DEL103 CBSE-LD BOARD EXAMS Class 12 boards: CBSE sets up 13-member panel to set assessment criteria, report to be submitted in 10 days New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday constituted a 13-member committee to work out an objective criteria for assessment of class 12 students after their board exams were cancelled in view of the pandemic. DEL107 VIRUS-MOE-NIOS-LD EXAMS COVID-19: NIOS cancels class 12 exams, to evaluate students on objective criteria New Delhi: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled its class 12 examination in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Friday.

DEL105 VACCINE-COVAXIN WHO RECOGNITION Data sharing going on with WHO to give recognition to Covaxin: Govt New Delhi: Data sharing is going on with WHO to give recognition to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, the government said, noting that it wants to achieve this ''milestone'' as soon as possible.

DEL104 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY India overtaken US in number of people who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Govt New Delhi: India has overtaken the US in terms of number of people who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the government on Friday said and noted that the vaccination campaign will be further intensified in the coming days.

DEL61 MHA-VISA Visas of stranded foreigners extended till August 31 New Delhi: The visas of foreign nationals, stranded in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been extended by the government till August 31 on gratis basis or free of charge.

DEL27 CHOKSI-LD JET Indian team sent to bring back Choksi leaves Dominica, heads home New Delhi: India's multi-agency team that had gone to Dominica to bring back Mehul Choksi is headed back home on a Qatar Airways private jet after the island nation's high court adjourned the hearing on the fugitive diamantaire's habeas corpus petition, sources said.

BUSINESS: DEL86 BIZ-RBI-DAS-CRYPTOCURRENCY No change in RBI's view on cryptocurrencies, we have major concerns: Das Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday made it clear that the central bank's view on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin remains unchanged and it continues to have ''major concerns'' on the volatile instruments.

LEGAL: DELHI LGD20 DL-HC-VIRUS-SPUTNIK VACCINE COVID-19: HC anguished over shortage of vaccines in India New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday expressed anguish over the way things have transpired in the second wave of COVID-19 where vaccine shortage is hitting everyone even when the Central government says the best way to fight the pandemic is to vaccinate the entire population.

LGD21 DL-HC-VIRUS-2NDLD OXYGEN DEATHS HC seeks stands of Centre, Delhi govt on plea for CBI probe into deaths at Jaipur Golden Hospital New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the Centre and the city government on a plea seeking a CBI probe into the death of 21 Covid patients at the Jaipur Golden Hospital here in April allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

LGD19 DL-COURT-IMA 'Do not propagate any religion', Court tells IMA chief in suit alleging forced conversion of Hindus New Delhi: “Mazhab nahi sikhata apas mein bair rakhna,” a Delhi court said while directing IMA president J A Jayalal not to use the organisation's platform to propagate any religion, and cautioned him that loose comment cannot be expected from a person chairing the responsible post.

FOREIGN: FGN21 VIRUS-US-SANDHU-LD VACCINE India will be a 'significant recipient' of US vaccines, says Amb Sandhu Washington: India will be a ''significant recipient'' of US vaccines, the country’s envoy here has said as President Joe Biden announced details of his administration’s decision to share 2.5 crore COVID-19 shots to countries across the globe that have been facing vaccine shortages. By Lalit K Jha FGN5 VIRUS-US-INDIA US eager to involve Indian investigators in clinical trials on COVID-19: Dr Fauci Washington: America's top infectious disease specialist Dr Anthony Fauci on Thursday said his country is eager to involve Indian investigators in global clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 therapeutics. By Lalit K Jha.

