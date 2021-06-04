Two children drown in Yamuna in UP's Banda

Two children, aged 15 and 12, drowned in the Yamuna river in a village here on Friday while taking a bath, police said.

Rachna and her brother Matadin of Nandadev village in Jaspura had come to Mandauli Kala village to attend a wedding, and the duo had gone to the river along with other children, the police said.

The two minors drowned after accidentally going to the deeper side of the river, they said.

Their bodies were fished out with the help of local people and sent for autopsy, the police said, adding that investigations are on.

