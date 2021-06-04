Govt got over 28,000 public grievances in past three months, 19,694 disposed of

The Centre received over 28,000 pubic grievances between March and June 2 this year, of which 19,694 were disposed of, according to an official statement on Friday.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh reviewed the progress of grievance redressal during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed satisfaction over it.

He said despite the second wave being more severe than the first one, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has risen to meet the challenge by providing prompt grievance redressal. Several initiatives in grievance redressal undertaken in the first wave, like the COVID-19 dashboard, feedback call centres and integration of state portals with Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), an online platform, proved useful in meeting the challenges during the second wave, the minister said.

Further, the DARPG interacted with states and Union Territories and the ministries and departments of the Union government to ensure timely disposal of the grievances, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. ''In the second wave of the pandemic, the DARPG received 28,005 grievances on the CPGRAMS COVID-19 portal and disposed of 19,694 grievances,'' it said. The DARPG had also operationalised the appeal mechanism under CPGRAMS where aggrieved citizens can file an appeal to the nodal appellate authority in the rank of additional secretary or joint secretary to the Government of India, the statement said.

A special vaccination camp for government officials and their family members as well as pensioners will be held at Lok Nayak Bhavan here on Saturday.

Singh urged every official and their eligible family members to get vaccinated at this special camp being organised by the Department of Pensioners and Pensioners' Welfare, it said.

